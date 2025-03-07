Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Up 6.6% – What’s Next?

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.71. Approximately 781,743 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,244,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGI. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Angi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Angi from $1.70 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.05.
Angi Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Angi by 1,255.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Angi during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Angi during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Angi by 9,308.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.
Angi Company Profile
Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.
