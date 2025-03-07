MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 6.8% – Here’s Why

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1,896.00 and last traded at $1,906.17. 321,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 380,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,045.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,480.00 to $2,450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,402.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $101.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,936.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1,970.29.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,207,000 after purchasing an additional 70,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after buying an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in MercadoLibre by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,386,000 after buying an additional 308,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,848,000 after buying an additional 405,425 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

