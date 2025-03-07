Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Stock Price Up 8% – Still a Buy?

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $2.04. 2,762,939 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,474,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NUVB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,285,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,460,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046,701 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,732,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,951,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 922,503 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Nuvation Bio by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,166,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,541,000 after purchasing an additional 191,031 shares during the period. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,077,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.
