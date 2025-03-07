Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Shares Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 512.36 ($6.60). 15,742,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 9,543,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.17).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.95) price objective on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 640 ($8.25).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 11.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 596.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 530.69. The company has a market capitalization of £6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -166.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.29), for a total transaction of £44,997 ($57,985.82). Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

