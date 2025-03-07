KeyCorp Raises Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $275.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $260.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.44.

AVGO stock traded up $7.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.33. 17,387,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,538,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.55.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

