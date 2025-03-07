Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Trading Up 5.1% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.51 and last traded at $126.91. 1,048,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,230,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 4.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.33.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

