Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.58 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 4115659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Several analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.17 million. Iovance Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 451.25% and a negative return on equity of 58.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma.

