Short Interest in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Drops By 14.6%

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the January 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment from $26.25 to $25.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. 19.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.19. 78,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,177. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $26.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $347.04 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.31.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 15.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.40%. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is 119.35%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

