Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) COO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) COO Christopher J. Pribula purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,460.79. The trade was a 2.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
SR Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %
NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.80. 9,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.
SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.
About SR Bancorp
SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
