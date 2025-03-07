Insider Buying: SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK) COO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

SR Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) COO Christopher J. Pribula purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.63 per share, for a total transaction of $11,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 47,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,460.79. The trade was a 2.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SR Bancorp Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:SRBK traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $11.80. 9,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.62 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. SR Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.94 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.21%.

Institutional Trading of SR Bancorp

About SR Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SR Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SR Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in SR Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $756,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SR Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $3,384,000. Institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.