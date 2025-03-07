Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.
Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance
KVACW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.
About Keen Vision Acquisition
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keen Vision Acquisition
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.