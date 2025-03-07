Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Keen Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVACW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the January 31st total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Keen Vision Acquisition Price Performance

KVACW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,819. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06. Keen Vision Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.19.

Get Keen Vision Acquisition alerts:

About Keen Vision Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Keen Vision Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It also intends to focus on businesses in the biotechnology, consumer goods, and agriculture sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keen Vision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.