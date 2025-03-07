Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.
OPY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.
Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
