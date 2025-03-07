Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Short Interest Down 16.1% in February

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the January 31st total of 39,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oppenheimer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Oppenheimer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 235.6% in the fourth quarter. Bosun Asset Management LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

OPY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,092. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.12. Oppenheimer has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.20.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 8.76%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

