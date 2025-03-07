Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.37. Approximately 5,629,128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 25,496,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,009,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737,196 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,769,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,152,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,870,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $68,375,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

