Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.57 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 646,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,007,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

FLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 95,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 165.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 54,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

