Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 621,827 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 457,428 shares.The stock last traded at $45.16 and had previously closed at $45.02.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $576,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,183,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

