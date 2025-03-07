Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 0.9% – Time to Sell?

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.22 and last traded at $34.07. 7,643,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 13,064,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.23.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day moving average is $27.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $251,984.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,549,268.05. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Chi sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $174,724.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,976.07. This trade represents a 3.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,062,011 shares of company stock valued at $36,892,724 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

