Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.28 and last traded at $37.03. Approximately 19,593,153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 77,422,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This represents a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 908.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 914.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580,677 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810,082 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.