Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Stock Price Up 1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.35 and last traded at $27.08. Approximately 4,240,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 10,201,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NBIS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94.

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

