Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Time to Sell?

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.56 and last traded at $32.48. 524,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,100,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KGS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.79 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.82 million. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 2.23%. Analysts anticipate that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 565.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Topco Partnership, L. sold 3,728,677 shares of Kodiak Gas Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $177,112,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,771,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,637,842.50. This trade represents a 9.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $2,974,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $610,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $603,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 209.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,658 shares during the period. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kodiak Gas Services

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

