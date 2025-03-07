Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $88.58 and last traded at $88.79, with a volume of 51799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.09.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Sidoti cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.59 and its 200-day moving average is $77.63.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 7,112.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 95.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

