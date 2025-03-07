agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Down 7.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) were down 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.27. Approximately 1,670,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 4,544,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on agilon health from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.67.

In other news, Director Karen Mcloughlin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,965.20. The trade was a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

