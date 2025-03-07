Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 29,412 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 26,504 shares.The stock last traded at $110.76 and had previously closed at $111.28.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 503,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 35,080 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 138,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

