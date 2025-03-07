First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the January 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Riverchase Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ NXTG traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,227. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $91.29. The firm has a market cap of $372.17 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.44.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.4269 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

