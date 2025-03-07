Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Short Interest Update

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 31st total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:MRVI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 2,240,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,984. Maravai LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The company has a market capitalization of $753.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.74, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Insider Transactions at Maravai LifeSciences

In related news, General Counsel Kurt Oreshack sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $125,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 167,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,118.54. This represents a 12.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,050,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,658,000 after buying an additional 3,731,924 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 908,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,552,000 after acquiring an additional 514,332 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 349.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 143,184 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,612,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 206,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

