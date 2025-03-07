Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark downgraded Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.57.

SIS stock traded up C$0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 198,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,176. Savaria has a 52-week low of C$15.88 and a 52-week high of C$23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

