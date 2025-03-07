Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.05% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cormark downgraded Savaria from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.57.
Read Our Latest Analysis on SIS
Savaria Stock Up 4.7 %
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Savaria
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.