K2 Financial Inc. Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

K2 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 1.3% of K2 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,713,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 32,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $175.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.04. The company has a market cap of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

