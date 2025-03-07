Best Leisure Stocks To Research – March 7th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, and NetEase are the five Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks are shares in companies that operate within the leisure, recreation, and tourism sectors—such as theme parks, resorts, and entertainment venues. These stocks are often considered cyclical investments, as their performance can vary with the state of the economy and discretionary consumer spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

NYSE APO traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.86. 2,321,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,147. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.43 and its 200-day moving average is $150.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

NASDAQ TCOM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $63.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,416,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $38.23 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.24. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,272,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,972. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,999,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,053,173. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.58.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.55. 968,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,044. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.58. NetEase has a 1-year low of $75.85 and a 1-year high of $111.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45.

