Best Fertilizer Stocks To Consider – March 7th

Canadian National Railway, CSX, and Union Pacific are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks refer to the inventory of various fertilizer products—such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium compounds—as well as organic fertilizers, that are available for distribution and sale. These stocks are maintained by producers, distributors, and retailers to ensure a steady supply of essential nutrients for agricultural applications and to support crop growth and soil health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $101.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,466,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $96.28 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNI

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,798,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,564,304. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a one year low of $30.55 and a one year high of $38.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSX

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

UNP stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.61. 973,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $240.64 and its 200 day moving average is $241.00. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $218.55 and a 12-month high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UNP

Further Reading