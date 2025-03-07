Desjardins Has Lowered Expectations for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Price

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Desjardins from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 59.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARE. CIBC lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.98.

Shares of TSE ARE traded down C$0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting C$18.23. The company had a trading volume of 977,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,637. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.03 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$24.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Aecon Group Inc is a Canada-based company that operates in two segments: Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment includes various aspects of the construction of public and private infrastructure projects, mainly in the transportation sector. Its concessions segment is engaged in the development, financing, construction, and operation of infrastructure projects.

