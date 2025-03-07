Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Given New C$174.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$70.00 to C$174.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$182.00 to C$176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$158.00 to C$153.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$188.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$165.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Tire from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$152.40.

Shares of TSE CTC.A traded up C$0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching C$145.27. The company had a trading volume of 111,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,847. Canadian Tire has a 12 month low of C$126.25 and a 12 month high of C$169.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.58. The stock has a market cap of C$7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.92.

In other Canadian Tire news, Director Steve Frazier purchased 350 shares of Canadian Tire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$152.56 per share, with a total value of C$53,397.68. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

