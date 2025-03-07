Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Cut to C$49.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AFN. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$50.50.

Shares of AFN stock traded up C$0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.04. 87,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,837. The company has a market capitalization of C$688.82 million, a PE ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$31.60 and a 52 week high of C$64.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$48.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

