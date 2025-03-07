National Bankshares Cuts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$16.75

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$16.75 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$18.75 to C$17.75 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.25 in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.98.

MI.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching C$13.03. 112,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,517. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$520.16 million, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.23. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$12.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and Calgary.

