Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile
Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.
