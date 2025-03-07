Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target Raised to C$59.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$59.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 49.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.50.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BDGI

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 4.1 %

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

BDGI traded down C$1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$39.36. 132,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,680. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$34.85 and a 1 year high of C$51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$940.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.15.

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd is North America’s provider of non-destructive excavating services. Its key technology is the Badger Hydrovac, which is used primarily for safe excavation around critical infrastructure and in congested underground conditions. The Badger Hydrovac uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a powerful vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.