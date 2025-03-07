Insider Buying: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC) Insider Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSE:MPC – Get Free Report) insider Madison Venture Corporation purchased 15,000 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$64,500.00.

Madison Venture Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 4th, Madison Venture Corporation acquired 100 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$490.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Madison Venture Corporation acquired 5,500 shares of Madison Pacific Properties stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,205.00.

Shares of TSE MPC traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.27. Madison Pacific Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$284.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About Madison Pacific Properties

Madison Pacific Properties Inc is a real estate company. It owns, develops, and operates office, industrial, and commercial real estate properties located in Western Canada. It also has investments in joint ventures that construct residential properties. The company has one reportable segment that being the Rental of Office, Industrial, Commercial, and multi-family real estate properties located in Canada.

