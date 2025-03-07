E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Down 17.2% in February

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,150,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 11,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 552,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175,405. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. E2open Parent has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get E2open Parent alerts:

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that E2open Parent will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of E2open Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.90 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on E2open Parent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,960,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,336 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in E2open Parent by 41.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,018,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 297,898 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in E2open Parent by 25.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,737,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 349,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in E2open Parent by 19.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,892,000 after purchasing an additional 759,398 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in E2open Parent by 384.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 240,858 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E2open Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E2open Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.