Short Interest in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Drops By 14.5%

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the January 31st total of 566,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,327,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $3,340,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Elliman by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,126,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 916,210 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 979,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 578,044 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Elliman by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,361,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 461,093 shares during the period. 59.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DOUG stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,006. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87. Douglas Elliman has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

