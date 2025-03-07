Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 485 to GBX 465. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Rentokil Initial traded as low as GBX 328.10 ($4.23) and last traded at GBX 339.18 ($4.37), with a volume of 16331947 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 346.20 ($4.46).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial from GBX 440 ($5.67) to GBX 430 ($5.54) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RTO
Insider Buying and Selling
Rentokil Initial Trading Down 2.0 %
The company has a market cap of £8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 394.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 407.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.35.
Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 21.25 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Rentokil Initial had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rentokil Initial plc will post 25.8725561 EPS for the current year.
About Rentokil Initial
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rentokil Initial
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.