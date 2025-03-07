Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Increases By 19.7%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Get Cabot alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Cabot Stock Down 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cabot by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,441 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot by 41.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Cabot stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. 227,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,502. Cabot has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.