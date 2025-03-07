Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Increases By 19.7%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 409,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Cabot
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot
Cabot Stock Down 0.7 %
Cabot stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.52. 227,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,502. Cabot has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21.
Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cabot Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.
Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Cabot Company Profile
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.
