10,871 Shares in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.

Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,558,000. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.8% of Beam Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,729,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $488.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $307.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $519.46 and a 200 day moving average of $503.75. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

