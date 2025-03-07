KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given New $72.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $81.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on KB Home from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of KB Home stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 424,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,368. KB Home has a 52-week low of $59.00 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 5.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHE LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,965,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its holdings in KB Home by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 8,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

