Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by BBR Partners LLC

BBR Partners LLC lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 529,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,766 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 6,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 2.6 %
ADP stock opened at $302.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $231.27 and a one year high of $322.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $301.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.26.
Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 362 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $106,366.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,027,233.98. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jonathan S. Lehberger sold 2,324 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.30, for a total transaction of $704,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,007.90. This trade represents a 43.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,478 shares of company stock worth $1,617,241 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $318.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.18.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
