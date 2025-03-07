Destination Wealth Management Sells 8,699 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Destination Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,396 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 8,699 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,592 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,286 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 325.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 29,719 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS opened at $105.47 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

