BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

BW LPG Limited (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.22, but opened at $10.96. BW LPG shares last traded at $11.21, with a volume of 193,421 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Pareto Securities upgraded BW LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

BW LPG Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

BW LPG (NYSE:BWLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.00 million.

BW LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. BW LPG’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Institutional Trading of BW LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWLP. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in BW LPG by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BW LPG by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 70,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in BW LPG by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 113,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 75,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BW LPG by 283.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter.

BW LPG Company Profile

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in ship owning and chartering activities worldwide. The company operates through Shipping and Product Services segments. The company involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies. It also offers integrated liquified petroleum gas (LPG) delivery services and support; wholesale and trade of LPG; and management services.

