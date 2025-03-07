Short Interest in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Declines By 13.7%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,338. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $447,648.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,346.30. The trade was a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in 3D Systems during the third quarter worth $1,143,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,844.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 359,817 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 341,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 260.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 149,793 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007,031 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after buying an additional 38,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 124,547 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

View Our Latest Report on DDD

3D Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.