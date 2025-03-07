Short Interest in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Declines By 13.7%

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a drop of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,338. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19.
In other 3D Systems news, EVP Charles W. Hull sold 115,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $447,648.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 331,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,346.30. The trade was a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,203,360.70. This represents a 5.82 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
DDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.
3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.
