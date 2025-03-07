Atria Investments Inc Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. United Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,315.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,150.00 to $1,450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6 %

ORLY stock opened at $1,331.06 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $947.49 and a 12-month high of $1,389.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,275.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,216.03.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,375. The trade was a 64.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,061.80. The trade was a 58.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $10,409,618 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.