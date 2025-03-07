Marco Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 325.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.24.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,559.49. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 293,356 shares of company stock worth $29,166,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.5 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.09. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $117.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 854.05%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

