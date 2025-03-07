Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 20,443 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,443 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $35,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $107.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $103.67 and a one year high of $126.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.