Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $63,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 66,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $103.67 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a market capitalization of $466.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.