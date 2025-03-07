Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 287.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $102,003,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 249,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $575.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $599.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $588.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

