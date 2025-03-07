BBR Partners LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

BBR Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $268.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $198.91 and a 1-year high of $272.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.79.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

