Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Up 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 2,467,616 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 12,320,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.30.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Moderna in a report on Friday, February 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $96.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Moderna by 295.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

